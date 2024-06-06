Severance season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

At this point in the late spring, it feels like news on a Severance season 2 could come out at just about any moment. After all, consider the variables here!

First and foremost, it’s worth noting that the Adam Scott series is done with production. It was a long process that took a good year and a half to complete due to the strikes dividing it up, but everyone has now wrapped and with that, everyone is on to the next major order of business here. This really comes down to editing these episodes together and beyond that, making sure that they are perfect. This is not something that comes about overnight or in some sort of incredibly-quick fashion.

With all of this in mind, we have to say that it’s a toss-up as to whether any Severance news will be coming or not before the end of June. If there is a reason to have hope at the moment, it is tied to the idea that there’s been a lot of suggestions that the show will be back “soon” — though that is a relative term. Personally, late August or September is the earliest that we’d imagine it back but at this point, Apple TV+ has waited so long that they would like to get the ball rolling as soon as they can and the episodes are ready.

Whenever a premiere date is announced, most likely there will be a couple of teases to go along with it … not that there is anything that elaborate that the streamer will probably be willing to share. After the bonkers stuff that went down with Mark S. near the end of season 1, how can you promote more or less anything without it then becoming a massive spoiler?

Let’s just go ahead and say this: No matter when Severance comes back, kudos to Apple in advance for trying to keep the finer details hush-hush. That’s not going to be an easy thing to accomplish at all.

