Severance season 2 premiere date: A tease from Adam Scott?

Are we going to be seeing Severance season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point in the near future? The more we read, the more hopeful we are!

There are a good many of you out there who may be aware already that season 2 recently wrapped filming and even before that, Ben Stiller noted that the episodes should be out at some point “soon.” Of course, we more than understand that this is a relative term and there is a lot of nuance that can be worked into that. Personally, we do think this summer is possible — the streaming service knows that it’s been a long wait since season 1 and by virtue of that, they may as well get the ball rolling.

In speaking on the show’s future further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what star Adam Scott had to say:

I wish I could tell you and everybody about what’s coming up because it’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait for people to see it, but I can’t say a word, but it’ll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. That’s basically it. It was so much fun to make.

So, here you have it — you can go ahead and add “somewhat near future” to “soon” under the confusing terminology of when the show is coming back on the air. Of course, we are immensely grateful to just know that more is on the way … even if it would be nice to have a little more clarity beyond that.

Ultimately, we do think the reason that people are so secretive about the season 2 story right now is because it has the potential to be complete bedlam. Just think for a moment about how season 1 ended! Where in the world does Lumon even go from here? That is a hard thing to figure out.

