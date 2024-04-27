Severance season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

It has been a long time coming, but it is now official — Severance season 2 has wrapped production. With that, the waiting intensifies.

If you have been reading these articles for the past year-plus, then you know that this has been a long and rather-frustrating waiting game to get to this point. Season 2 started production all the way back in October 2022, and there was a significant break in the middle due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With filming now done, though, there is a chance for everyone to sit back and eagerly await whatever Apple TV+ decides about the future. (Some of this will come down, of course, to when editing on these episodes is complete.)

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Adam Scott himself confirms that production on these upcoming episodes is done, and also discussed some of the great people coming on board the show moving forward:

“Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, great. Robby Benson, incredible … One of Ben Stiller’s superpowers, I think, is casting and finding the right people for roles. He’s really, really good at it.

“Our core cast is unbelievable already, but we have some just great people coming in for season two, that I can’t wait for everyone to see … There’s a young woman, Sarah Bach, who’s coming in for season 2, that is a really exciting young actor.”

The most exciting prospect for season 2, at least at present, is how Stiller and the other producers manage to untangle the absolutely-bonkers end to season 1 with much of Lumon’s operations going completely haywire.

When to expect these episodes to air

It feels like late summer / early fall is a definite possibility at this point, as that would give everyone enough time to polish off the show. After such a long wait already, it is hard to imagine Apple holding on to these episodes for some inordinate amount of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2?

When do you want to see it back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

