Hijack season 2 ratings continue to make renewal case

Unfortunately, we should note once more that there is no formal Hijack season 2 renewal just yet over at Apple TV+. Do we want to see more? Absolutely, but there is a cognizance that getting this is going to take a certain measure of time. For starters, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes need to be over. From there, you have to ensure that you have the right story in place.

So while we do wait patiently for some more news to come out, let’s at least remind you that at present, the viewership for the Idris Elba show continues to be really solid, even a stretch of time after the season 1 finale.

For those of you paying close attention to the streaming service’s top-five chart for most of the season, you know already that Hijack was fairly dominant. It stood strong in the #1 spot for a good period of time during its run, and now it has only slid down to #3. The two shows it is currently behind are Foundation (which has international popularity and is based on the work of Asimov) and then also Ted Lasso, the most popular series that Apple TV+ has never had. It continues to be ranked higher, at least at press time, than shows currently still streaming including Swagger and also The Afterparty.

From a viewership argument alone, there is zero reason to think that the story of Hijack is done. At this point, it is really just about making sure you continue to tell a story that is on the fringes of believability, even if it does go over-the-top sometimes. Of course, maybe it would be more plausible if Sam Nelson wasn’t the lead again, but we need to see Idris back!

