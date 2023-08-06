Hijack season 2: Show EP on possible Idris Elba return

Following the events of the season 1 finale, we do tend to think that everyone out there will want to see a Hijack season 2. How can you not? This was a highly intense thriller with some great performances, and it is certainly enough to make us eager that we will be seeing more of it down the road.

Now, we know the argument against this is that at some point, it would be unrealistic to have Sam Nelson continuously in life-threatening situations. Is that somewhat true? Sure, but also, does it really matter? This is show is escapism, and honestly, we think that it could go on for many more seasons without anyone being that concerned about realism. As long as Idris Elba’s character is not on an airplane again, does it really matter?

Speaking to Variety, executive producer Hakan Kousetta explained the hope that there could be more, and the possibility of bringing Elba back:

I mean, we’ve thought about it, obviously. And that is really challenging. It is something that you’re like, “Wow, how would you do that and it not be completely ridiculous?” We talk about it — but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m never gonna say no.

We do that that Elba could be interested in making more, also, given his history of playing fantastic characters like John Luther for stretches of time. What is so appealing about Sam Nelson is that he is not your prototypical action hero. He does have a bit of that everyman quality to him, as he is just a guy who does somehow manages to survive thanks to negotiation skills.

Of course, after his experience in the air in season 1 (including multiple near-death experiences), we don’t know if this guy is going to be getting back on a plane anytime soon…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Hijack, including other insight all about what the future could hold

Do you think that we will actually have a chance to see Hijack season 2 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







