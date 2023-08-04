Hijack season 2: What could the premise be?

As we get a little prepared for a hypothetical Hijack season 2 on Apple TV+, let’s just go ahead and pose the big question: What could the story be?

One of the challenges that is inevitably going to come out of making more of this show is quite simple: The first season doesn’t leave a lot of room open for a sequel. Sam Nelson survives, the plane lands, and presumably, we want to believe that the families of some of the passengers end up okay. Truthfully, though, there really isn’t a lot of info on some of that — people are keeping some of their cards close to the vest here.

Anyway, let’s just take a minute now to discuss further what another season could then look like. We don’t think that you can just throw Sam on a plane all over again, since you would be basically repeating what we’ve already seen before — and why would anyone want to do that? Also, you need to still find a way that things are high-stakes and dangerous. We’re not sure if it would even be another hijacking, such as on a boat or a train. If it is, you have to make it not feel extremely cheesy.

For us personally, we think the goal of a Hijack season 2 first and foremost would be to give us a better sense of Sam’s world, and also how much he changed following what we saw from him back in season 1. You can find a way to build some sort of tense, action-packed crisis around that! We just cannot forget through this crazy process who the real lead and the focus of this show has to be. If you do abandon that, you start to set yourself up for a greater overall sense of failure.

