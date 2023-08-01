Hijack season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the end of season 1 today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Hijack season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end?

There are, of course, a lot of different variables that are at play with a show like this, but a lot of them come back to one thing at the end of the day: The story of Sam Nelson was not inherently designed for there to be multiple seasons! Given that all of season 1 takes place aboard that flight, there was clear closure embedded into the original premise. If we get more of the series down the road, there is going to need to be a completely new idea. We don’t foresee this show just becoming Idris Elba’s character being stuck in similar situations across multiple aircrafts over time; more than likely, there is a different direction that this will go. We may just have to wait a little while to figure out just what that is going to be.

Now, let’s just mention the notion that the wait for even a decision is going to take some time. Remember here that we are still in the midst of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and in the end, it is rather hard to imagine there being a lot of room for big-time discussions on the future while that is happening. Before Apple TV+ gives this show a green light for more, there will need to know what the story is — given that the writers’ strike began well before Hijack even premiered, there hasn’t been room for that as of yet.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this — the enthusiasm is there among viewers. For the time being, that will have to be enough and we’ll see where things go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hijack, including other season 2 hopes

What do you want to see when it comes to a Hijack season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







