Hijack season 2: Why a possible renewal will take time

We’re one episode removed from the end of Hijack season 1 on Apple TV+, and we do think interest is there in season 2.

So will it happen? Well, let’s just say that is an entirely different story and we may have to wait a while to get more news on that. What we can say on the subject, at least for now, is this: The viewership is there! As a matter of fact, you can argue that the viewership is SO big that a season 2 is almost guaranteed … at least under one condition.

If you have watched much of season 1, then you would probably wonder how in the world the producers are going to be able to even do a season 2. You really can’t just throw Idris Elba’s character of Sam onto a plane again and have something similar happen! We tend to think the situation here has some comparisons to Bodyguard, another immensely popular series with a big name at the center. That show has yet to have a season 2 and it may never get one, given that season 1 aired years ago. Sometimes, it’s just hard to think of the right idea.

Getting a good idea is the big stumbling block in the way of a Hijack season 2, and we certainly don’t think we will hear more on it until after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over. We do think that eventually, we will start to hear something more about the possibility of more episodes. It’s just going to take a LOT of patience. Our advice? Be prepared to wait, but don’t let that stop you from recommending or discussing the show.

We suppose that technically, there’s also a chance that we could see Sam die in the season 1 finale, reducing the possibility of more further. That just doesn’t feel altogether likely at this point. Why negate the possibility of more?

