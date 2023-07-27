Hijack season 1 episode 7 (finale): Could Sam actually die?

We don’t exactly think that it comes as a surprise that we are going to be waiting with bated breath in order to see Hijack season 1 episode 7 arrive. How can we not be? We are talking here about an installment that could prove to be incredibly entertaining. Also, very much different from anything that we have had a chance to see in the past.

First and foremost, let’s begin this piece with a reminder that this is the big finale, and whatever happens over the course of this will probably cause our jaws to be hanging on the ground for a good while. This is a show that will want to see us stunned and eager to see if there’s another chapter down the road … but they can only really do that if Sam survives.

In the end, this is what brings us to the big question of Idris Elba’s character now. Is there actually any chance at all that he gets killed. Following the tussle that he was in close to the conclusion of episode 6, there is at least a possibility of that happening. He is in really grave danger, and there are major threats opposing him courtesy of some of the hijackers. He’s not an action hero, which has been stated many times. Because of this, there is no guarantee that he will be able to be victorious here. There’s at least a partial chance that he will be but even if he does save the other passengers, he may not be able to save himself.

In the end, the thing to remember here is that this is a show that has really prioritized giving us one big jaw-dropper after another. Why would we ever think that things are going to be different now?

Related – Go ahead and get some other details about Hijack season 1 episode 7, including more details on the future

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Hijack season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates down the road

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







