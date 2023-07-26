Hijack season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to check out Hijack season 1 episode 7. Are you in any way ready for what lies ahead here?

There are so many different things we could say right now about this series and the future, but we really should just start off with this: A reminder that we are almost at the finale. Next week is going to bring that. Will there be closure? We certainly hope that this is going to be the case! We do think the idea here is that the Idris Elba series was pitched as happening a defined beginning, middle, and end. If there is something more down the road, it will likely be its own, separate thing.

We know that there’s going to be high stakes in just about every single location and at the end of the day, that’s what the show wants. We’re not sure as of yet if there is anything big to take away from Hijack thematically, but does there need to be? We’re just here to enjoy a big, fantastic thrill ride and there may not be a need for anything beyond just that.

For those wanting a little bit of official info courtesy of the streaming itself, here is what we can say — the title here is “Brace Brace Brace,” and the official synopsis can be seen below:

“A new threat emerges on board as Sam struggles to control the chaos unfolding around him.”

Sound intense? Of course, we do want Sam to survive through the end of the show — he is our entry point in this world. Why would the writers want to kill him off? That’s something that makes utterly no sense at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hijack, including the possibility of a season 2

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 1 episode 7?

How do you think the finale will unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







