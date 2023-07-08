Hijack season 2: Idris Elba ‘pitches’ one possible idea

We realize that we are still a few weeks away from the end of Hijack season 1 and yet, here we are discussing season 2!

Is it happening? Well, nothing is confirmed, and we know that on paper, it feels hard to imagine how it would be realistic. Yet, this is where we remind you that season 2 doesn’t have to be set on an airplane. Realistically, you could throw Idris Elba’s character of Sam into a wide array of different scenarios and see what happens on the other side of them.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Elba discusses this idea further, noting quite humorously that there are plenty of other possibilities out there:

I’d wanna put him in a different scenario. I’d wanna keep the perspective of the audience through his eyes. If Sam Nelson was in a restaurant ordering food, then the scenario would be, “Okay, you have two options, this food that’s gonna give you diarrhea, or this food that’s gonna put you to sleep. Choose.” That’s what I would wanna do. I wanna find a way to put the character in a situation that people can relate to.

While the example here may be a bit over-the-top, we do think that putting Sam in real-world situations is important. It helps to ground the character, and it is also important to remember that the character is not some sort of action hero. He does not come from this sort of background and instead, he is a reasonably normal guy who has to find a way to save the day in some rather atypical situations.

Remember now that we still have several more episodes of season 1 still to go — while we are confident that we’re going to see Sam get off the plane, we do have to wonder just how it would happen.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

