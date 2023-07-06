Hijack season 2: Idris Elba on future possibilities

Is there a chance that we are going to see a Hijack season 2? We’ve already noted that if it happens, it’s probably not going to be on a plan.

This is the almost unfortunate thing in a way about the show having the name that it does — you would presume that this would be at the center of almost every story they do. However, how many different situations like this can you throw Sam into, without making things incredibly unrealistic? This is a tough thing to figure out, but you should go ahead and know this: Star and executive producer Idris Elba is open to the possibility of experimenting with this a little bit.

Speaking to TVLine, the actor makes it clear what some of the challenges are, noting that Sam “isn’t a cop, he isn’t ex-military or a spy or anything like that. This is just an ordinary guy heading home, and he gets into this incredible situation. And the likelihood of lightning striking at the same spot is rare.”

Even when considering all of that, Elba also notes to the aforementioned publication that “there are ways that we can bring Sam back; I just don’t know what they are yet. But if the audience wants it, then we’ll make it happen.”

With all of this in mind…

It’s pretty fair to assume that Sam is going to survive that enormous cliffhanger at the end of episode 3, where it looked as though he may have been shot! Just think of this as the producers doing their absolute best in order to make you concerned … and we suppose mission accomplished on that? We think the real drama moving forward is how Sam is going to use the skills that he does have in order to metaphorically and perhaps literally land the plane, depending on what happens the next few episodes.

