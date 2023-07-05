Hijack season 1 episode 4: Is Sam still alive?

As we prepare for Hijack season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, there is no reason to beat around the bush here. Let’s just go ahead and ponder over the all-important question: Is Sam still alive? Or, is this the end of things when it comes to Idris Elba’s character on the show?

A part of what makes the cliffhanger from episode 3 so painful is that you really don’t get typical promos from the aforementioned streaming service, meaning that we are all just left to sit around and suffer as we wait and see where the story goes from here. The producers knew what they were doing in ending episode 3 with that gunshot — they have managed to get people hooked on this story so much earlier than you would imagine for the average show that is similar to this on some level.

We don’t think that Hijack is going to keep you waiting too long entering the next episode to figure out where things are going from here. This feels like the sort of thing that they basically have to address from the moment the episode airs. Otherwise, what in the world are they doing here? It’s possible that Sam wasn’t even shot at all!

In a recent article, we already mapped a lot of this out — yet, it’s worth noting here again that we have a hard time imagining that this show is going to be moving forward in such a way where the actor is actually gone. We can’t see any producer on this show wanting to remove Elba from the equation now.

Think of Sam’s job especially — if they lose this guy in the air, we’re not all that confident that anyone is going to make it out of this alive.

Related – Check out some more thoughts on the most-recent cliffhanger for Hijack season 1

What do you most want to see entering Hijack season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







