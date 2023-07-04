Is Idris Ebla leaving Hijack, and is Sam dead?

Following the events of Hijack season 1 episode 3 at Apple TV+, should we really be concerned that Sam is dead? Is Idris Elba already departing a show that he is billed as the star of?

Well, we should note that we’re of two different minds on this subject right now. First and foremost, let’s acknowledge the fact that the Luther actor is by far the show’s biggest star, and it would make no real sense to get rid of him at this point. However, wouldn’t this also be a dramatic way to prove that no one is safe within this world? This is, after all, a thriller that has been presented with some really high stakes at the center of it.

Now that we have said that, let’s go ahead and add the following here: We would be completely and utterly stunned in the event that Sam is actually gone. We just don’t see it happen, even if it would be a big twist. For starters, consider the way in which the end of episode 3 was delivered to us. We saw Sam with a gun pointed at him; then, we heard a gunshot as we zoomed out to an exterior shot of the plane. However, we never saw the bullet actually hit him, and that leads us to believe that it didn’t.

If Hijack as a series was going to kill off Sam, it would make sense for them to just show it in episode 3 and have that be a cliffhanger. Nobody would ever think that they would do something like that and because of this, it would be as big of a cliffhanger as you could ever possibly ask for.

Let’s also go ahead and say this: If Sam is actually gone for whatever reason, we are all the more confident that everyone else aboard that plane is doomed. How can we be confident in the survival of anybody at this particular point?

Do you think that Sam actually could be dead after Hijack season 1 episode 3?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

