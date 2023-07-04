Hijack season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Not Responding’

Following the events of this week (which arrived earlier than expected), what is coming up moving into season 1 episode 4 of Hijack?

First and foremost, we should note that next week’s installment is coming back on Tuesday night — everything will at least start to get back to normal for the Idris Elba series. (Of course, the funny thing here is that it hasn’t even been on the air long enough for anyone to know what normal really is.)

Of course, moving forward you can expect a pretty direct continuation of everything that we’ve seen so far. Things are going to get really intense, there will be more drama, and we do tend to think that Sam will be as resourceful as possible in trying to get everyone on the ground safe. Doing so, of course, will be easier said than done … and also probably lead to a lot of twists.

Below, you can check out the full Hijack season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

An incident team in Westminster scrambles to intercept fighter jets. Sam tries to contacting the ground once more when a hijacker is injured.

So are we really going to see some major traction over the course of this installment? Probably not. At the end of the day, you have to remember that we’re not even at the halfway point of the story at the moment. It’s going to be a lot of time before we reach the conclusion, but we do hope that there’s at least a chance for some resolution here where characters are happy. (We know that this is a drama, but three would be some element of relief.

Also, Sam has to survive in order for there to be more of the story! That feels obvious but at the same time, you can’t just forget about it.

