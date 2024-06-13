Euphoria season 3: Is Hunter Schafer leaving for Blade Runner?

As many of you are currently aware, we are going to be waiting a good while to see Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO. Filming is still several months away at least, as creator Sam Levinson is working on the story at this particular point.

One of the things that the network did earlier this year to ease the delay for the cast is allow them to take on other roles in the meantime. This is why we’ve heard the news that we have now when it comes to Hunter Schafer.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Schafer appear on the upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 alongside Michelle Yeoh. This means that there will be a rather fantastic opportunity for her to join a beloved franchise — there are not a lot of details out there about the role just yet, but that could come out in due time.

For those who are wondering, let’s just go ahead and say that Schafer is seemingly not leaving Euphoria ahead of the upcoming season. Heck, she is not the only cast member from the HBO hit to book another series role, as Eric Dane has chosen to do the same thing. They should be able to balance out the schedules and by virtue of that, find a way to make everything work.

What all of these castings do suggest to us is that it is very well possible that the third season will be the final one, not that this is all that much of a surprise if it happens. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Schafer, and others are becoming bigger and bigger stars by the day. That does mean that it will be harder for them to schedule in a show in the long-term.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

