Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now into June 2024, are we any closer at all to actually getting to see a Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO?

Well, the first thing that should be said here is that in theory, there is going to be more of the Zendaya series at some point. It’s mostly just a measure of when there is actually evidence of work being done. The last we heard, earlier this spring the series was pushed back while Sam Levinson continues to work on the story. Meanwhile, the cast were allowed to pursue some other projects. It felt previously like the series was a sure-thing to come out in 2025. Now, that is in doubt.

So is there a chance that some more updates will be coming this year? Let’s just say that this is tricky. For starters, Zendaya just came out of her promotional tour for Challengers, and there may not be a chance for more quotes on the show anytime soon. The same goes for some of her co-stars at the same time. The odds of there being news on a premiere date this month are pretty much zero.

If there is any news that could come out this month…

Honestly, it would be great to just hear that some progress is being made on the story. The longer that things go without there being news on the subject, the more it is going to feel into people feeling that the show is done and there’s almost no hope of it ever coming back. That’s not something we want. Zendaya and plenty of other people have all expressed a desire of seeing this story through.

Of course, if the show does get a season 3, it feels pretty likely that it will be the final one. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to keep it going for too long given how busy the cast is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

