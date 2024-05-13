Euphoria season 3: Zendaya talks premiere date delay further

At some point, we are led to believe that a Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO eventually — however, there is still plenty of mystery regarding when.

After all, remember that earlier this year, the network confirmed that they have released their cast to work on other projects while Sam Levinson gets the story together. This has led to speculation that you may not see the show back until 2026 — even then, there’s a chance of a shortened season of just six episodes. It is also possible that this is the final one.

So does Zendaya, as the show’s star and executive producer, actually know a lot more than we do right now? Not necessarily, at least in terms of when some more episodes are going to be made. Here is what she had to say recently on the subject in Vogue Australia (per the Daily Mail):

I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time. Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up, slow things down … I haven’t been working, honey. That’s been really tough for me because I’m so used to it. That’s all I know how to do, and it’s all I’ve ever done.

Ultimately, we certainly think that Zendaya is going to work on a new film project or two over the coming months and from there, she will come back and work on Euphoria again — provided that things go according to plan. Our fear here is obviously that the third season doesn’t happen but for now, all intentions seem to suggest that it will. The powers that be and the cast want to finish what they started, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this does actually end up happening.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

