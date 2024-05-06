Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

What could we learn about Euphoria season 3 over the course of May? We know that, in general, there are few other shows out there that have received the combo of speculation and intrigue quite like this one — and also for good reason.

Remember here that once upon a time, production was already supposed to be happening for the Zendaya drama! That is before HBO came out and issued a statement, one confirming that there would be a delay and that the cast would be freed up to do a number of other projects.

Because of all of this, we would argue that we have ventured now into a spot that feels very much like the great unknown — there is not likely to be much of anything when it comes to news on the show this month, and the same goes for most of the summer. The best-case scenario here may be that we just get a few more details on what the future is looking like when we get around to early in the fall and in all honesty, we’d be more than okay if that happens … so long as it does.

At this point, a late 2025 / early 2026 start to Euphoria on HBO makes perfect sense, and we’ll feel comfortable just so long as we know that it’s happening. At this point, it very-much feels like that reassurance is almost better than anything else that the parties involved could come out and say. We just don’t want this show to disappear into the ether when so many cast members do want to come back for one more chapter.

Our prediction, at least for now, is that the third season will probably only be six or seven episodes — and that there is a good chance it marks the end of the show.

