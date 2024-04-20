Euphoria season 3: Zendaya on filming delay, future

What is going on at the moment when it comes to Euphoria season 3? This has been one of the biggest industry questions the past few months!

After all, consider what’s been going on insofar as headlines go for the HBO show. Filming was delayed at first for a number of reasons, whether it be the industry strikes of last year or Sam Levinson working on The Idol. Then, it appeared as though it would be starting in the spring … but that didn’t happen either. The network eventually announced formally that filming has been delayed, and that the cast were freed up to go and pursue some other opportunities elsewhere.

Here is the craziest thing about where things stand at this point — is it even guaranteed the show will come back at all? Everybody seems to want for that to be the case, but nothing is anywhere close to confirmed. Speaking on this further to Variety, here is what Zendaya (who is an executive producer in addition to a star) had to say:

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course [I want to go back] … But it’s beyond me.”

The actress is referencing here the fact that this decision really comes down to Levinson and HBO, who have to be on the same page with the story to keep pursuing it. We don’t think this is a decision where one party wants to make more and the other doesn’t. After all, remember that season 2 was an enormous ratings success! It feels like there’s just a lot of perfectionism going on here and that makes sense, given that The Idol was such a disappointment and you want to avoid another critical or commercial disaster.

A current prediction

Season 3 will eventually happen, but it will probably be around six episodes. Also, it could very well be the end of the road.

Related – When could we realistically see Euphoria season 3 premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







