Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario now?

We would say that the past few weeks have been chaotic within the world of Euphoria season 3 and even that, somehow, would feel like an understatement. It has been hard to even describe the various reports around the HBO show the past few weeks. What does HBO think about the story? Where is Sam Levinson at in development? There are so many questions and for now, so few answers.

With all of this in mind, this is a hard show to even think about then it comes to best-case scenarios, largely because it is so hard to properly determine what said scenario would even be.

Let’s just say that at this point, everything goes right with the show moving forward. Filming actually starts at the end of the year, after Zendaya and the rest of the cast get to work on a couple of other projects. There is still, theoretically, a chance that Euphoria comes back in November 2025, provided that there is only a six-episode season and that’s enough time for Levinson to edit these episodes. (A shorter season totally feels like the most likely scenario right now, mostly because that would work better for the schedules of those involved.)

Now if one thing goes awry leading up to the start of production, that’s where we enter a position where an early 2026 premiere date ends up being far likelier. At this point, we don’t think that HBO will hurry things along, especially when you consider the pretty distinct possibility that this is the final season. They have to land the metaphorical plane here, and that is equally important for Levinson.

After all, do you think that he really wants much of his TV legacy at this point to be The Idol?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Euphoria now, including what Hunter Schafer had to say about the delay

What do you think the best-case scenario could be when it comes to Euphoria season 3 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







