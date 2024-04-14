Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Hunter Schafer on delay

If you have been keeping up within the world of Euphoria, then you know just how crazy the past few months have been. At one point, it looked like season 3 was going to kick off this spring. Now, that’s not happening. Heck, there’s a chance it may be many months away and the show’s 2025 premiere date is in question. Sam Levinson needs more time to develop the story, and of course there are also a ton of people out there questioning whether or not we are going to be getting more of the show at all.

While everyone does wait around for filming to start, the cast have been given clearance to work on other things. Many of them will book other projects, but that doesn’t mean they are reluctant to come back and play these characters.

As a matter of fact, it is clear that Hunter Schafer is eager to be back as Jules soon! Speaking per Variety, here is some of what Schafer had to say:

“I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now … Everyone’s kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time and catch up and hang out.”

Contrary to what some people out there may think, we do believe that Euphoria is eventually going to be back — however, we don’t necessarily think it will be eight episodes. Don’t be shocked if there is a shorter order to accommodate some of these schedules. Personally, we also would not be stunned if it turns out to be the end of the journey.

When do you think we are going to see Euphoria season 3?

Or, do you imagine that we are actually still going to be getting it at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

