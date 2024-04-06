Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Euphoria season 3 at some point over the course of April?

If you have been following the headlines for the past month or so around the show, then you know already that it is the hottest of hot messes. Per Sydney Sweeney, the original plan was for it to start filming not long after her press tour for Immaculate wrapped up. However, something obviously went awry in there. That something was made more clear thanks to reports that creator Sam Levinson needed more time to finalize the story. HBO eventually came out and said that filming has been delayed and with that, the cast has been handed the opportunity to go out and pursue other projects for the immediate future.

Because of all of this … well, let’s just say that any hopes of getting more Euphoria news this month are pretty much shot. It’s hard to imagine the show at this point premiering before late 2025, and even early 2026 could be in the cards now. It will air significantly after some other high-profile HBO releases, whether we are talking here about The Last of Us or The White Lotus. It is even possible that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the latest prequel to Game of Thrones, is also going to be out first. It is at least something that we cannot rule out for the time being.

At this point, we tend to think the best thing to hope for is Euphoria season 3 starting production close to the end of the year. There is most likely going to be a major time jump in the story; beyond that, everything else can be categorized as “wait-and-see.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

