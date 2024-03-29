Euphoria season 3: New report outlines filming, story changes

The more news that comes out on Euphoria season 3, the more complicated the show’s long-term future feels.

First and foremost, we should note that a lot of people do feel invested in seeing the story through to the very end. As for what that looks like, though, that remains to be seen. An extensive report from Variety outlines a number of the challenges that have come up for the HBO shows over the past couple of years, whether it be alleged problems with the scripts to shooting commitments to even the idea that Sam Levinson could step away from the project. As of right now, that does not appear to actually be happening.

What is clear upon reading the report, however, is that season 3 of Euphoria may not start filming until early 2025, as the cast has been reportedly freed up to do other things for the rest of the year. There may also be a reduction in number of episodes from eight to six if and when the show does actually come out.

One thing that this report does explicitly mention is a rumor that has been out there for a good year now — that the season was going to feature a five-year time jump for Rue and the other characters after starting their journeys in high school. Since it sounds as though a number of things are being revamped, it is far too early to say if that is going to be taking place now.

When could it actually air?

If the show does only do six episodes, that does increase the odds of a late 2025 start, provided that the show can get into production early next year. However, given the tumultuous nature of things, we wouldn’t count any of the metaphorical chickens as of yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

