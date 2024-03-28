Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Is 2026 now in play?

To say this week has been challenging for Euphoria fans is putting it mildly. After all, production has been pushed back on the Zendaya drama. Originally, the plan was for it to begin before too long — now, the cast has been cleared to seek out other projects for the next little while.

What all of this means is rather simple: The return date for new episodes is now in flux. Originally, the plan was for the third season to launch next year, and earlier this week HBO seemed to note that this is still what they hope to achieve.

However, we will say that we’re now in a spot where hopes may not equal reality. If production for season 3 stalls long enough, you could argue that January 2026 would be in play — which does feel crazy, given that the second season aired all the way back in January 2022.

Now, here is where you have to wonder — is there ever a point where a season 3 doesn’t happen? With so many cast members becoming big stars, it is certainly a concern. However, we are not there just yet. This whole delay is due to Sam Levinson trying to chart the right course for the story, and what we wouldn’t be shocked about is that the series eventually whittles down to just six episodes. That way, there is more potential closure to these stories and the cast doesn’t have to spend as long shooting it.

(Of course, we are also writing this thinking that there’s a good chance that this could be the final season — that’s not confirmed, but it is yet another thing to wonder about.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

