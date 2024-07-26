The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Meet Benjamin, Christos

Today, AMC revealed a new teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 — but beyond just that, new cast members!

So, who will be joining the likes of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and some other notable names? Let’s just say there is quite a bit to discuss insofar as new names go.

According to Deadline, you are going to be seeing Atypical actor Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce. Meanwhile, Dascha Polanco of Orange Is the New Black and Poker Face will be Major Lucia Narvaez. Meanwhile, Jake Weary is Christos and SVU alum Pooya Mohseni is Roksana.

Who will all of these people within the larger scope of the series?

There are certainly a few things that are left to be figured out there, and we do not necessarily think there is going to be some rush to fill in a lot of the cracks. Also, isn’t it okay if we are kept waiting for a little while for some of it? We do think that at this point, the most compelling tease for the new season has already been revealed: We are going to be seeing Negan adopt more of his old persona as he finds himself forced to become the de-facto leader of New York City. However, Maggie is going to do whatever she can to ensure that there is a way for him to escape. We’re sure that there are going to be some difficult moments throughout as we build towards some exciting stuff … and some of these new faces could either help the two work together or cause them to drift even further apart. As we have noted for a long time, they are never going to be best friends…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

