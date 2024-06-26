The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Larger episode count?

While you wait in order to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere on AMC, why not share some other good news?

Well, for starters, why not share a note that Lauren Cohan is poised to direct an episode? A few diehards may have known this already, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself posted a note about it on Twitter this week. He also indicated, to go along with this, that there will not be six episodes for the spin-off this time around.

So, what does the latter mean? Well, it is hard to imagine that season 2 will be shorter given the first season’s success. We tend to think that somewhere in the 7-8 range sounds about right, given that eight is what we got for the most recent Interview with the Vampire season and this is a number that AMC seems to like. While the new Orphan Black: Echoes is actually going to be ten episodes long, the bulk of their series these days seem to be going in the 6-8 episode range. This may be more cost effective and while that is frustrating, we also do love that a cable network is continuing to put out as much original scripted content as they are. Remember that over the past few years, we’ve seen a lot of other networks choose to shy more away from it.

Hopefully from now leading into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere, there will be a little more teases as to what lies ahead. Negan could be potentially leading New York City … albeit in a reluctant capacity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

