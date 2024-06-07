The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: June update

Is there going to be more news about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, including a premiere date, at some point during the month of June?

If you find yourself a little more curious in regards to getting that, it is ultimately hard to blame you — especially since the premiere date for Daryl Dixon was just announced. It actually has not been off the air as long as the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan drama, but its production schedule ended up being totally different. Its second season is already in the can, whereas Dead City is still in production in Massachusetts.

For the very simple reason that is mentioned above, it is hard to imagine that a lot more in the way of premiere date information is going to come out. It’s clear that season 2 will be premiering in 2025, and that may be all we get for a little while. There IS a chance that casting news surfaces this month and that is largely it.

If there is a premiere-date prediction to make…

Don’t be shocked in the event that The Walking Dead: Dead City ends up having a start date that is relatively similar to what we got from The Ones Who Live earlier this year. This is a frame that historically has worked really well for this franchise, so why would you think that it would be changed at this point?

As for the story of season 2, much of it this time around could be set on Negan finding himself as a reluctant leader in New York City. Is Maggie going to be out to help him? For now, it feels like that is the only way for him to potentially get himself out of this situation … and even still, it is probably not going to be easy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

