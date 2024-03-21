Euphoria season 4: Would Sydney Sweeney be open to it?

Is there a reasonable chance that a Euphoria season 4 happens someday at HBO? It never feels too early to think about it, right?

Of course, at the same time there have been rumors aplenty that the upcoming third season could be the final one. A story about these particular characters could have a limited shelf life, and this is without even considering the notion that Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and others are getting a ton of film offers at this point.

So would Sweeney at least be open to the possibility of more? It certainly feels that way, depending on the story. Speaking in a new GQ profile, the actress (who is promoting Immaculate, her new horror movie) had the following to say about the possibility:

…I honestly don’t know. I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice.

As for the upcoming third season (which should start filming at some point pretty soon), Sweeney noted that “people will be really amazed with what season three becomes … I think that’s good because seasons one and two were so different.” There have been rumors aplenty about time jumps and a lot more when it comes to this show and yet, the reality here is that Euphoria is one of the more secretive projects out there and producers do a pretty good job, by and large, of keeping things quiet when filming is underway.

Given that it’s been years already since the second season premiered, we honestly just hope that season 3 is worth the wait — and also a step in the right direction for Sam Levinson after the critical and commercial disappointment that was The Idol.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

