Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us getting into the spring of 2024, this feels like the perfect time to share a Euphoria season 3 update — we’re entering a big time for the show!

If you have been following the press as of late, then you may be aware already that there’s a chance something big could be revealed between now and the start of the summer. After all, filming may be starting in the near future!

If you did not see, earlier this month Sydney Sweeney made headlines in saying that shortly after her latest promo tour for Immaculate, she is going to be getting back to work on the HBO hit. Of course, these sort of dates are very much relative and yet still, there’s a good chance filming will be underway within the next month or two.

For now, the most important thing here is that Euphoria manages to nail the story, no matter when production actually starts or when the show premieres. Expectations are enormously high at the moment, and we also tend to think that Sam Levinson in particular wants to wash away the memory of his most-recent project The Idol. This season could do that.

What sort of announcement to expect this spring

You won’t be getting a premiere date — heck, it will be a miracle if the series comes back in spring 2025! The best thing we could say at present is that you could learn a little bit more about production, or about if there are some new additions to the cast. Euphoria tends to be a secretive production, and it is hard to imagine that this is going to change within the near future. It would almost be crazy to even expect that at this point!

We’ve said this before but personally, we’re welcoming a time jump — it feels hard to really imagine this cast in high school anymore.

Related – Read more of what Sweeney had to say on the future of Euphoria

When do you think we will be seeing Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







