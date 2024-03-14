Euphoria season 3 filming: Big news from Sydney Sweeney!

After years of waiting, are we finally about to get some good news on Euphoria season 3? It sure seems that way!

For more on that, we turn to one of the show’s biggest stars — and certainly someone who has become more of a big name over the past few months — in Sydney Sweeney. Speaking to Josh Horowitz (watch the video over at MTV), the actress notes that once she is done with the promotional tour for her new movie Immaculate (her third film coming out since last fall), she is jumping straight into work on the HBO series. That means that the cast and crew may actually be back at work at some point this spring!

As many of you may be aware at this point, us getting to this point when it comes to the third season is quite the achievement in itself. Remember for a moment here that there have been so many reasons for the delay. Some of it may be due to the schedules of the cast, but Sam Levinson also spent a lot of last year working on the massive disappointment that was the Idol, There were also industry strikes last year that prolonged everything further — including changing the release date for Dune: Part Two starring Zendaya!

The actual story for Euphoria season 3 still remains under lock and key, but there have been rumors aplenty about time jumps and a whole lot more. It almost feels silly at this point to speculate about any one thing when it comes to the story, largely because there is such a good chance that we could see deviations and departures from whatever is in our mind.

The only thing we hope is that there is some sort of a leap forward; at this point, watching this cast play teenagers would just be awkward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

