Euphoria season 3: Series star jokes about premiere date

If there is one thing that just about every Euphoria fan under the sun wants right now, it is rather simple: News on season 3. When is it going to premiere? It goes without saying, but we’d love to have it sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not that’s going to happen … well, that’s a totally different story. Filming has yet to kick off for the next batch of episodes, but it is our hope that it will at some point in the months to come. We know that getting everyone back together for this has been incredibly difficult, given that actors like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are both so bust with other shows. Heck, creator Sam Levinson was busy working on The Idol for most of this past year.

If you are a part of this show in some ways, then there’s no denying that you get asked about filming and/or premiere dates for quite some time. This is something that star Nika King, who plays Rue’s mother on the show, even joked about on TikTok, claiming that she needed the show back in production for her rent. She also joked “mama needs you” in reference to Zendaya coming back and being a part of the show again. (Rest assured, the actress will be a part of the upcoming episodes.)

Based on everything that we have heard over the course of the past few months, we are going to see production kick off for the final batch of episodes before we get to the end of the year. If the plan really is to bring the show back in 2025, then things have to get moving. There are rumors aplenty about time jumps and so much more in relation to the story, but over the years, we’ve learned not to put a lot of stock into all of that. What matters really is what you see when these episodes air on HBO.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Euphoria, including when it comes to a premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







