Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to have more news out there this month on a Euphoria season 3 premiere date? Rest assured, we want it — but that does not mean that HBO is going to hurry this along.

After all, consider this: The last thing that they have done through most of this process is hurry anything along. They probably have been more patient than anyone expected, and perhaps even frustratingly so at times given how much there’s a demand for more of Rue’s story.

There have also been some significant reasons for the delay — creator Sam Levinson spent a lot of time on another show in The Idol, which ended up being both a creative and commercial disappointment. Meanwhile, the industry strikes of last year also put their own dent in the process. Now, things can be worked on and plotted-out more, but you do have to work around the schedules of rising stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and just about everyone else. This is not easy from a planning perspective.

So where are we ultimately going with all of this? That’s rather simple: If you are expecting a specific Euphoria season 3 premiere date at some point anytime soon, you are going to be disappointed. There won’t be an announcement this March, and the only thing we are hoping for right now is news on filming.

As for when we are actually going to see the show back…

For now, it would be a shock if it returns before spring or summer of next year. HBO already has two other 2025 shows in production in The White Lotus and The Last of Us, and it is easy to gather that both of them are going to be coming back first.

Related – Be sure to get some additional Euphoria updates now, including one another discussing the long wait

What are you most hoping to get when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 news this month?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a number of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







