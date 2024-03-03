Euphoria season 3: Star discusses premiere date wait

We more than understand anyone’s frustrations with having to wait so long to see Euphoria season 3 eventually arrive over on HBO. It has already been years since the second season aired, and production has yet to even begin with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast. We know that both of them are currently off during press for some other shows and beyond just that, Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live yesterday.

Do we know that scheduling is one of the problems deterring production? In theory sure, but so was the presence of the industry strikes last year. Beyond that, you are also adding on to all of this the fact that creator Sam Levinson is also taking his time to get the story together, and he was busy for a good while working on The Idol.

In speaking about a lot of this process further to GQ, here is what Colman Domingo (who plays Ali) on the show had to say:

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important … He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

In a broader sense, we know that the plan is to see the third season at some point in 2025, and we tend to think it will probably be at least the spring, if not later. Whether or not it is the final season is to be determined, but we personally would not be shocked if it is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

