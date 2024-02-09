Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Where do things stand in the month of February when it comes to Euphoria season 3 over on HBO? Obviously, we want the series back; unfortunately, it is up to a number of different factors.

Take, for starters, the fact that production has yet to even begin! Some of this may be due to Sam Levinson continuing to work on the story; another part of it may just be tied to the cast’s own busy schedules. Jacob Elordi has gone on a pretty lengthy promotional tour the past several weeks, and we know that Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have their own films on the way. This is going to make it hard for them to simultaneously work on the HBO show, but all indications suggest right now that the cast and crew will be back at it this year.

What does this all mean for a launch date? Well, the network has already made it clear that the show will be back in 2025, and have not specified beyond that. (In other words, don’t expect something further when it comes to news this month.) We could get more of a formal reveal closer to the end of the year, but we tend to think that spring or summer is the best-case scenario. The White Lotus is the show we most likely think will be coming up at the start of next year, given that production is gearing up and it doesn’t require a lot of post-production time. HBO will have to figure out more of what to do with Euphoria versus The Last of Us, another one of their high-profile shows.

Will season 3 be the last one? HBO has not confirmed, and we could be waiting months for clarity on that, as well. Given the star power here, we wouldn’t be surprised! If it is the end, we just hope that there is time for every character on board to have proper closure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria now, including Jacob Elordi on the eventual start of filming

What are you most hoping to see regarding Euphoria season 3?

When do you think we are going to see it premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







