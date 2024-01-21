Euphoria season 3: Jacob Elordi on eventual filming

For those of you out there who are eager to see Euphoria season 3 on HBO, it does seem that filming is starting up this year! The mystery here, of course, is when in the year we are talking about — something that has not been altogether made clear.

In the past, we have heard network executives indicate that there is a certain amount of flux around the start of production, which much of that being tied to what else the actors are up to. Zendaya was already a star back when the show began, but since then, we’ve seen the same thing happen for others including Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, who is hosting Saturday Night Live in a matter of hours.

Now, we are even hearing Elordi talk quite humorously about one of the real challenges of this show — having these actors reflect the ages of their characters. He is 26 years old, so is he going to be able to keep playing a high schooler? This is something that he joked about in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

“I hope [filming starts soon] soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something … I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

We know that there have been some rumors out there of a big time jump where Nate and many other main characters are significantly older, but nothing has been altogether confirmed on this subject as of yet. Given how tight-lipped the Euphoria team tends to be able plot spoilers far ahead of time, we would honestly be shocked if a lot was shared at all between now and when the series returns. For the time being, the best advice we can give here is to exercise as much patience as possible.

Odds are, you are going to have a chance to see new episodes at some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

