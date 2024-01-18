Euphoria season 3: HBO on possible final season

Is there a chance that Euphoria season 3 is actually the final one over at HBO? We should make it clear that the possibility is there. After all, Zendaya and many other cast members are now big stars, and their schedules are going to make it really hard for them to be able to do this show and a bunch of other things.

Also, with the slow pace in which these episodes are being made, we do have to entertain the idea that we wouldn’t get a season 4 until 2028 or 2029 if the show got renewed again. There are a lot of different variables in play here.

At the end of the day, it does appear as though HBO itself is keeping their cards close to the vest about what the future holds — and also leaving some things up to creator Sam Levinson. Speaking to Variety, here is what network boss Casey Bloys had to say:

“Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star … So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He’s in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do.”

To us personally, Euphoria season 3 feels like it could be the end just because this doesn’t feel like the sort of story that is meant to go on forever. If it were, that would probably mean that Rue falls further and further into the abyss. We still want to hope that there could be a positive ending for Zendaya’s character, and that at least a few more characters end up finding their happiness.

Filming for the upcoming season should start this year, and it is our hope that we are going to be able to see it premiere when we get around to 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

