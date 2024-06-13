Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, June 13, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We certainly know that there is a lot to look forward to here moving forward.

After all, did you hear the news that Jason George is going to be coming back this upcoming season as Ben Warren as a series regular? He has been off on Station 19 and now, he’s full-time on the mothership again. We know that in general, a lot of the Grey Sloan is in flux after some of the decisions that Catherine Fox made firing people left and right.

Now, let’s get to the bad news here for a moment: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for months. All of those firings capped off the season 20 finale and moving forward, there are so many questions. While Midori Francis and Jake Borelli are both apparently departing, there are still questions as to how those exits will happen. The hope is that both of them are still going to have an opportunity to return in some capacity down the road.

At present, the expectation is that filming for the next batch of episodes is going to kick off this summer and by virtue of that, this is when some more teases for what lies ahead start to come out. Given that Grey’s Anatomy is such a well-oiled machine at this point, we are sure that they know how to keep their cards close to the vest.

One notable thing to remember

When you do have a chance to see the series back on the air this fall, it will be at a brand-new time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Be sure to stay up late to watch — or, at the very least set your DVRs / stream the next day on Hulu.

