Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Jason George to be series regular

After weeks of rumors, let’s just go ahead and say that it is officially confirmed: Jason George is returning to Grey’s Anatomy.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor behind Ben Warren is coming back following his time on Station 19 to the medical drama, where he will now be a series regular once more. Story-wise, it makes sense for a couple of reasons. He and Miranda Bailey are married, so there are always going to be opportunities to play into their personal lives. Also, his character had a bad shoulder injury that made him question his future at Station 19 last season. He can now return to the medical field, where he does have expertise and something that he can still do physically.

So is there a chance that any other cast member from the spin-off turns up here? Given that Carina (Stefania Spampinato) is also a doctor, you can argue that she could appear — however, there are no plans at the moment. We at least know from the Station 19 finale flash-forwards that the character and Maya are still together and raising her family years in the future. If she does come back, it will probably be in some sort of a guest spot.

Grey’s Anatomy has yet to start production on season 21 and with that in mind, we do tend to think there are going to be more reveals over time. It has already been confirmed that there are two cast members who will be departing early next season in Jake Borelli (Levi) and Midori Francis (Yasuda); how the two of them say goodbye remains to be seen, but hopefully the door is left open for both of them to appear again later.

For now, know that new episodes will likely premiere in late September or October.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including when the show will return

What do you think about Jason George returning full-time to Grey’s Anatomy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







