Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date: When will be revealed?

For everyone out there eager to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 over at ABC, there is absolutely a lot to look forward to!

After all, consider the following — so many different characters on the medical drama have big decisions to make regarding their future. Catherine Fox just fired a ton of people; meanwhile, there are also reports that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are going to be departing at some point moving forward. Sure, there is not a life-or-death crisis in the same way that we’ve seen in the past with cliffhangers, but there are still a lot of questions to be answered.

So when is some sort of premiere date going to be announced? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit up in the air, but you can also look at the past here as some sort of precedent. Typically, networks officially announce fall premiere dates for some sort of shows either at the end of June or early July, and we absolutely think the same is going to be said here. It makes sense for an official start date to be announced early, largely due to the notion that it creates a lot more flexibility for ABC from a promotional standpoint.

The only reason that we may not see an announcement in the aforementioned timeframe is if there is some sort of fear that something is going to delay the show. We do know that there are negotiations on a new IATSE deal going on right now for crew members, and you do have to be concerned about the idea that there is another strike. Let’s just hope that the AMPTP learned their lesson after some of what we saw with the strikes last year.

In the end, you will probably dive back into the world of the Grey Sloan in either late September or early October.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion about Grey’s Anatomy season 21 — will Jason George appear?

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 when it eventually airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







