Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Is Jason George returning?

With the way in which the Station 19 series finale ended tonight, it is easy to have a bigger discussion all about Jason George on Grey’s Anatomy. Is he going back?

Well, let’s just put this in relatively simple terms here — it feels that way! The former series regular on the medical drama was set up for a return to medicine at the end of the spin-off, as the injuries were taking their toll and a good bit of Ben’s heart was still in medicine. It does makes sense story-wise to bring him back, especially given his marriage to Miranda Bailey. It would also make it more possible to see some other characters at some point in the future.

According to a report from Deadline, talks are underway with George about bringing Ben Warren back to the Grey Sloan, though details (including episode count and/or status) still remain unclear.

One other character who could easily appear again on the medical drama down the road is Carina DeLuca given her own status practicing medicine, but not much has been reported or confirmed there as of yet. For now, it feels right to take a wait-and-see approach on this.

The one tricky element moving forward

The series finale for Station 19 did suggest and even stage possible futures for some of the characters at times, so you do run into a lack of suspense here when it comes to what happens with a handful of people moving forward. However, at the same exact time, the focus on Grey’s Anatomy will likely remain the characters that are there. That’s always been the way with that show, just like on Station 19, the focus was always a little bit more on some of the firefighters.

