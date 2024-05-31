Station 19 series finale: How did it end?

There was so much that we were left to think about entering the Station 19 series finale on ABC Thursday night. Who lived? Who died?

We know that in advance of the episode airing, the show wanted to do whatever they could to make you think that lives were in jeopardy. Mission accomplished, with that in mind? Let’s just say that there were reasons to be concerned throughout the episode, including a last-minute reason to be afraid for the future of Andy Herrera. Yet, she managed to survive, and the same could be said for a number of other major characters in jeopardy. Andy recovered, and Maya got a chance to celebrate big news with Miranda.

Meanwhile, Ben decided that he wanted to finish his surgical residency, which should not come as much of a surprise. This allows him to go back to the Grey Sloan at some point! This felt like an appropriate ending, but really just one of many appropriate ends to this story. Everyone has an opportunity to move forward in their lives, whether it be in Seattle or elsewhere. Vic, for example, had a chance to find a new beginning of her own in Washington DC. (That moment with her and Travis at the airport has to be one of the most beautifully-written ones in the entire series. “My life is where you are.” Perfection.)

The writers did tease in advance that this was going to feel like a celebration and it was — as terrible as it is that this is the series finale, at least there was a chance to learn about it in advance.

The one surprise

The time jumps near the end! This does make it so that in any future crossovers, you know where certain characters are going to be. (We say this thinking that you will see a few characters again.)

