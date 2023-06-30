Hijack season 2: Idris Elba talks current possibility

We’ll admit that over the past day or two, we didn’t think that a Hijack season 2 was something that would be happening. It felt like the Idris Elba drama was set up to be a limited series. Also, how many times can you see Sam on an airplane trying to resolve life-or-death crises?

Now, with that said there are some things about this format we really like, including the fact that the stories are told in real-time. Hey, just remember that there is a reason why 24 lasted as long as it did! Most importantly, it seems like this is a show that Elba himself enjoys doing, and that is really important when it comes to him potentially wanting to do more.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say about the prospect of doing more:

“I like Sam, too … Look, I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack. It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”

For the time being, it is far too early to determine whether or not we are going to get more. With that being said, we do think that this show has a lot of potential and Apple TV+ is currently assembling one of the best possible lineups of content that is out there. Why wouldn’t you want to add this to things? We also don’t think it is the sort of thing that would prohibit Idris from doing more Luther, a project that we’ve loved seeing him be a part of for so many years.

