Hijack season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next on Apple TV+?

Following the premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to get the Hijack season 1 episode 3 air date? What about some additional insight on what’s next?

If you haven’t heard too much about this show just yet (and understandably so), let’s start off with the fact that it stars Idris Elba. Also, it has a real-time format that is fairly similar to 24. Here is the official logline:

Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

The first two episodes are coming out today, and the real motivator behind this here is quite simple: This is a chance for viewers to get hooked on the series almost right away! From there, you’ll dive into the remainder of the show a little bit easier. There are seven episodes in the series, with episode 3 slated to arrive next week. The title here is “Draw a Blank,” and you can get a few more details all about what the future holds courtesy of the attached synopsis:

As the UK’s counterterrorism unit learns of Flight KA29, Sam gets involved in a risky plan to take on the hijackers.

Now, we have certainly seen plenty of individual episodes of shows where the action takes place on a flight, but setting a whole series around it? We tend to think that this is a fascinating risk. It is such a limited location, and you are going to be dependent almost entirely on the strength of the writing and the performances of your actors. Getting someone like Elba at the center is obviously a big boost to credibility, mostly because you know of all the great stuff that he brings to the table as a performer.

In the end, we’ll just have to see how this whole story plays out…

What do you want to see over the course of Hijack season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other information at some point.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







