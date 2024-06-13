Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 6/13?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Meanwhile, what else can we say about both SVU and Organized Crime?

Of course, we would love nothing more to be able to come on here and bestow all sorts of great news — alas, we are not that lucky. There is no new episode of any of these shows tonight, and nor will there be for a while. The earliest we would imagine any of them starting is the final week of September, as has been the trend for NBC over the course of so many years.

June may be the most frustrating part of the year for many fans of the franchise — we know that it certainly is for us. This is when there is little in the way of news that comes out in terms of filming or casting; if you are lucky, an official premiere date comes out at the end of the month for some of these shows and that’s it. (The future of Organized Crime may require even more patience — sure, it is great to know that it’s coming back, but it’s on Peacock. That makes so much of it harder to define and determine.)

Now, the best thing that you can hope for is when July does pick up, that is where the announcements start rolling in more about guest stars, crossovers, and a whole lot more. This could be an especially important summer for the franchise, especially given all of the promotion that is probably going to come its way during the Olympics. Using the Games to promote the fall schedule is something that NBC does love to do, and they may be able to get some old fans of the franchise re-engaged.

(One great possible way to do that? By making sure that you get Amanda Rollins back. Fingers crossed!)

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime whenever they do return?

