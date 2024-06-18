Clipped episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week, you are going to have a chance to see Clipped episode 5 arrive — so what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, a good jumping-off point is noting that the finale here is right around the corner. There are only a couple of episodes remaining this season, and it does appear pretty clear to us how the story will be wrapping up — with Donald Sterling being forced to sell the team while the players all do their best in the midst of the surrounding chaos.

A lot of the problem with the show in general, though, is that the original saga was not just so publicized, but also so recent. If this show was made in about ten years’ time, there is a legitimate argument to make that it could have been more notable. The problem now is just that it all still feels reasonably fresh, and a lot of the people involved here, including coach Doc Rivers, are still in the league. Adam Silver is also still the commissioner, so a documentary actually seems more well-suited for this story than something scripted. Nonetheless, we are where we are here with the show getting close to the end of its own chapter.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Clipped episode 5 synopsis below:

V. tries to explain herself to Barbara Walters. Doc finds himself doing everybody’s job. The Sterlings face consequences.

At this point, it does feel in a way that this show is going out with more of a whimper than a bang, mostly because there have not been all that many conversations going on about it beyond some of the casting choices. This is, for the record, another reminder that this is a hard show to tell in the social-media age, which documented the original scandal so closely.

