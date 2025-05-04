The Four Seasons season 2: What could the story be?

We know that as of this writing, there is no official The Four Seasons season 2 renewal at Netflix — but is there hope?

Well, we do know that with this particular big-name cast, there is always a chance that the show could come back for more. We do tend to think that viewership over the next few weeks will really serve as the basis for what is ahead. The actors for season 1 will likely convince some people to watch — you have to hope for, given the fact that the original movie the show is based on is so many decades old.

While we know that there is one major character who was killed in the first season, it does appear as though a lot of other people could come back. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Lang Fisher noted that “we do know that we would bring the core cast back … It wouldn’t be, like, an anthology. We would keep our group because I think that’s what makes the show so great, this particular group. You’d know there would be four trips [and] still the same four seasons.”

Ultimately, we do think that this makes the most sense given that this format does still leave a lot of room for some interesting surprises and developments to happen. There are also not a lot of other shows out there quite like it, so why not continue to move forward here and see what sort of interesting stories you can create featuring some of these people?

In the end, we really just hope that we are going to get news on this by the end of the summer — after all, what would the point be in waiting longer than this?

What do you want to see in The Four Seasons season 2, provided that we get it?

