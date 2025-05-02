The Four Seasons season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, is there a chance that The Four Seasons season 2 is going to eventually happen?

Well, let’s just start by saying that on the surface, it feels like this is a show that a lot of people would enjoy. After all, we are talking here bout a series that features big names, a concept that is easy to digest, and is also based on a film from more than forty years ago.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on the project, let’s start off with the official logline:

Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, THE FOUR SEASONS is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.

So what does the future hold?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that nothing is 100% confirmed. However, at the same exact time, we do still think there is a reason to believe that more could theoretically happen. Speaking to TV Insider, Fey herself noted that there is an eagerness to come back:

I feel like we sort of don’t dare to dream yet, but we did. Who knows. If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we’d certainly all like to hang out again.

Do you want to see The Four Seasons season 2 happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







