Black Mirror season 8 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Black Mirror season 8 between now and the end of May? It makes a good bit of sense! The Netflix series recently released its seventh season and by all accounts, it was largely well-received. We personally feel like it was the best iteration of the show in years, and not just because they did a sequel to fan-favorite story “USS Callister.”

Given that the viewership for season 7 was seemingly strong, you can make an argument that the streaming service is going to announce renewal news sooner rather than later. So is that actually going to happen here?

Well, for the time being, let’s at least say that it comes down to discussions between Netflix, executive producer Charlie Brooker, and much of the rest of his team. We do think that this collaboration should continue, but the powers-that-be may not rush a decision here. There is no reason to rush a renewal if it is going to be over a year before season 8 even premieres.

Of course, we would love a renewal to happen this month, but it is also far from guaranteed; the larger question we have is when another chapter could happen. To us, the best-case scenario is that the anthology returns in summer or fall 2026, though it could be later than that. Since every single story stands on its own, not that much else really matters at the end of the day. We just tend to think that Black Mirror does have several more seasons it could easily do; why wouldn’t you want to keep this going as long as possible?

