Black Mirror season 8: Who else wants more Callister?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Black Mirror season 8 is one that is likely to happen for many different reasons. After all, where do we start?

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that there does feel like there is a legitimate chance for more within the “USS Callister” universe. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be? The first two episodes were incredibly successful, and the second “Into Infinity” hardly concluded in a way where everyone was happy. We do tend to think that a lot of people are more than a little bit aware of this, and that includes Jimmi Simpson (Walton).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actor had to say about possibly coming back for a third version of the story:

“I would hold the boom mic for [Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker] if he wanted me to … I’m in, whatever that is.”

We do tend to think that Brooker will take his time making another “Callister,” and that is why it may not come about in a season 8 even if the show is renewed. It comes down to making sure that the script is perfected and beyond just that, also working to ensure that the cast are all available. That is a real challenge here when you consider that a lot of them have other gigs on various TV shows and movies.

For now, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that the show ends up coming back at some point in 2026. Still, this is a situation where it takes however long it takes.

Related – See more news on Black Mirror, including the potential for a season 8

Do you still want to see a Black Mirror season 8 happen in some form?

Not only that, but do you think there’s a chance for another “Callister” story? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







